Evacuations lifted in southwest Colorado after days of heavy rain, flooding

Heavy rains and flooding in southwest Colorado over the last six days caused flooding along creeks, rivers, and roadways, prompting evacuations in Vallecito. Officials in La Plata County say those residents can now return home.

Nearly 400 homes have been evacuated near Vallecito Creek since Oct. 11. On Thursday, the La Plata County Emergency Operations Center announced that all evacuations have been lifted. However, they warned residents to be careful when returning to their homes as some roads are still impassable due to damage and water flows.

Firefighter Chris Canawa, with Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, walks through floodwater at Vallecito Reservoir after checking on residents of a house being evacuated near Bayfield, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP

The public will still not be able to access the area, but residents can return home if they have their rapid tags. Commercial providers for propane, trash and septic systems will also be allowed into the area, but they must check in at the Vallecito Community and Event Center.

La Plata County Public Health and La Plata County Building Department teams have been assessing the flooded area since Wednesday and will notify homeowners of safety and structural issues. Authorities said nearly 100 homes were damaged in the flood and warned residents that there are still hazards present.

Information on the Vallecito Flood available for affected residents through the emergency operations center. La Plata County

The emergency operations center FAQ website offers detailed information for evacuees on cleanup, safety, utilities, wells and septic systems that may have been affected. It also highlights where donations can be made. Those with questions can also contact the emergency call center at (970) 385-8700 until 5 p.m. Thursday.