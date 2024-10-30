Evacuations lifted in Highland Lakes Fire burning in Colorado

Homeowners were allowed to return home on Wednesday after they were forced out by the Highland Lakes Fire burning in Teller County. The fire started on Monday and was 80% contained as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office said they are treating the investigation into the fire as a criminal act and are considering arson charges.

Teller County has declared a local disaster emergency. The evacuation area included about 700 homes and other homes were on a pre-evacuation warning.