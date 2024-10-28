Evacuations ordered for Highland Lake Fire in Colorado's Teller County near Divide, 1 structure destroyed

A Colorado wildfire that started on Monday has forced evacuations in part of Teller County. The fire destroyed one house and there were no reports of any injuries.

Teller County

Officials from the Teller County Sheriff's Office said that the fire was quick moving and spread from grass to trees, but it slowed down once night fell. They said the fire was human-caused and that they were looking into the possibility of criminal charges as part of the investigation.

Teller County declared a local disaster emergency.

The evacuation area includes about 700 homes, and other homes are on a pre-evacuation warning.

A shelter was set up for evacuees at Woodland Park Community Church in Woodland Park. It is located at 800 Valley View Drive. People with large animals who have to evacuate were being allowed to take them to the Teller County Fairgrounds in Cripple Creek.

The evacuation area includes Cedar Mountain North to Golden Bell, Wayward Wind, Snowhill, Aspen Village, Broken Wheel, Alpine View, Beaver Lake Circle, Beaver Lake Place and Star View Trail.

The area under pre-evacuation orders includes homes along County Road 5 near Divide and parts of the homes along County Road 51.