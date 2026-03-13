Evacuation lifted after bomb threat at southern Colorado courthouse deemed hoax

Law enforcement temporarily evacuated a courthouse in southern Colorado after it received a bomb threat on Friday afternoon.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office announced the evacuation was underway at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building, located at 501 N. Elizabeth Street, around 3:45 p.m. The sheriff's office has asked the public to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing.

Around 4:10 p.m., the sheriff's office announced that nothing suspicious was found during a search of the building and parking lot. They believe the bomb threat was a hoax and there is no danger to the public.

No further details on the incident have been released.