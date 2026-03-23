Evacuation orders lifted for southern Colorado residents in 24 Fire

An evacuation order was lifted on Monday afternoon for the 24 Fire burning in southern Colorado. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, all residents were allowed to return at 2 p.m.

As of Monday morning, fire officials said the fire had burned 7400 acres. The 24 Fire began March 18 and burned in Fremont and El Paso counties and on Fort Carson Army Post property.

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Officials said the area previously under evacuation has been shifted to a pre-evacuation status, and residents should be advised to have a plan to evacuate if needed. The area previously under pre-evacuation is no longer under that status. Residents returning to the area will need to have proper identification with an address within the impacted area, proof of residence or ownership will be accepted, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

Those accepted include:

a. Utility bill

b. Rental/lease agreement (landlords may be contacted for further verification)

c. Voter registration

d. Property tax receipt

e. A piece of first-class mail with name and address

f. Any document that proves residence or ownership within the evacuated area.

Officials said the re-entry point is at the intersection of State Highway 115 and K Street. State Highway 115 will remain closed to allow firefighters to continue working safely and effectively.

The livestock shelter at the Pathfinder Park Event Center will remain open for owners to reclaim animals until Tuesday, March 24, at noon. Staff will be on-site to make sure animals are properly discharged. Officials said that means livestock owners can come when it is most convenient. Those who may need to arrange transportation past noon on Tuesday should call Beth at 719-251-0245 for arrangements. Animals will only be discharged to their owners or the other listed contacts on the initial intake form.

The Red Cross will close the evacuation shelter located at Pathfinder Park. The Fremont County Office of Emergency Management is planning to host a town hall meeting for those impacted by the fire, with details about the meeting to be released at a later time.