Watch CBS News
Local News

'Envision: You' art show and auction to raise money for mental health in the LGBTQ+ community

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The "Envision: You" art show and auction is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit's work supporting mental health.

It also celebrates the art that so many LGBTQ+ community members create in order to cope.

Quana Madison uses art to help with depression, anxiety and chronic pain throughout her body.

She created a special piece for the art auction. It's called "Peace in Pride." It encourages people to embrace their identity.

"No matter what challenges you may face around folks accepting you at times, just remember that you have unconditional worth and that it is important for you to nourish your peace within you and to feel proud about who you are," Madison said.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 10:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.