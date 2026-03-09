Energy Secretary Chris Wright joins Congressman Gabe Evans on Northern Colorado energy tour

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright joined Colorado Congressman Gabe Evans on Monday for an energy tour in Northern Colorado. The duo met in Weld County at an Xcel Energy power facility in Platteville.

"Weld County is an energy mecca," Evans said.

The backdrop for the tour was under construction as Xcel Energy prepares to add a natural gas turbine to the facility in 2027.

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Chris Wright (front left) and Colorado Congressman Gabe Evans (front right) CBS

Evans shared Wright's sentiments about calling on state and federal lawmakers to roll back regulations, which they say would lower consumer prices and increase production.

"We have to build energy. We have to have more of it," Evans said.

"This [facility] was a critical energy source. First as a nuclear energy plant. Then as a natural gas plant. And soon, as Colorado's single largest electric generating asset in the state. That's tremendous," Wright said.

Both Wright and Evans are from Colorado and began their service in Washington, D.C., at the start of 2025.

"Being able to protect, promote and advance American energy, Colorado energy, [and] 8th congressional district energy in Washington, D.C., is a huge part of what I work on," Evans said.

Both men said they are following the same political agenda when it comes to addressing energy production in Colorado.

"It is a pretty simple agenda. It is to lower the cost of energy and raise wages," Wright said.

Xcel Energy power facility in Platteville CBS

Many Coloradans have raised concerns in recent years over the cost of power in the state, specifically around provider Xcel Energy. Some have also expressed concerns with the company's decision to cut off power to thousands during strong and dangerous wind events.

"Three different times the grid has had to be turned off [in recent months]. That happens when we can't invest in and make our grid stronger, smarter and more reliable," Evans said.

Both men called on Colorado politicians to roll back regulations, accusing state lawmakers of adopting "California-style" legislation that they say ultimately reduces production and increases prices. The men also blamed similar issues on the Biden administration.

When pressed on emissions levels and air quality in Colorado, Wright claimed that air quality has improved in recent years, even as energy production has increased. He also blamed quality issues on factors like mountainous topography and emissions from other states.

"Colorado has enormous things going for it. We have the fourth-largest oil producing state in the country," Wright said. "We want Colorado to be welcoming of new businesses and care about its citizens. Not it's sort-of Boulder Chardonnay cocktail-party climate politics."

Recently, gas prices around the nation have spiked on average by more than 50 cents per gallon, a result of the Trump administration's decision to join Israel in attacking Iran.

CBS News Colorado asked Wright and Evans if Weld County's status as a major energy exporter could be leveraged to lower gas prices for local residents.

"Good question. The issue in Colorado is the state of Colorado has declared war on oil, gas and coal," Evans said. "So, the biggest barrier to bringing prices down and actually being able to generate affordable, available, reliable electricity and other forms of power is all of the different mandates that is coming from the state of Colorado."

"So, yes, we have strangled oil and gas production in the state from what it otherwise would be. The resources are awesome, the capital and businesses are here. But Colorado has been choking oil and gas, which pushes up prices locally," Wright said.

Wright also warned the state of the possibility of increased electricity bills in the coming years. Wright said Colorado is creating the same amount of electricity today as it was eight years ago. He said, if that doesn't change, prices will likely spike in the coming years.