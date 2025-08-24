Watch CBS News
August to end in Colorado with cooler temperatures, possibility for thunderstorms each day

Dayle Cedars
Dayle Cedars
Cooler, wet weather for Colorado this week
Cooler, wet weather for Colorado this week 02:42

Get ready to end August with cooler temperatures and the possibility of rain showers and thunderstorms each and every day.  

Sunday starts off with partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures that will only climb into the upper 70s and low 80s for the Denver metro area. The average temperature for Sunday in Denver is 86 degrees. Most mountain towns will see high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s as well.  

co-today-highs.png
CBS

A front dropped into the state, bringing these cooler temperatures and will continue to push down, allowing for high temperatures to cool even more through the workweek. Besides the cooler weather, we will see an increased chance of rain showers and thunderstorms.  

We do have the possibility of another round of severe weather on Sunday afternoon. While the threat does include Denver and the metro area, I believe the stronger storms will remain in the foothills, Palmer Divide and on the Eastern Plains. 

spc-day-1.png
CBS

Monday and Tuesday look to be the wettest days for the Front Range. There is a possibility that a few kids could see some rain showers waiting for the bus on Monday morning; however, they are more likely to see some after school. 

monday-3pm.png
CBS

Tuesday morning should start off dry with the chance for rain showers and thunderstorms returning in the early afternoon and continuing into the evening. 

extended-am.png
CBS
