Denver Broncos announce plans to put $100 million in improvements into Empower Field at Mile High

The Denver Broncos on Wednesday announced that Empower Field at Mile High will be getting a big upgrade. The changes will begin after the conclusion of the Broncos current season and are scheduled to be complete before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

The overall price tag for the project is approximately $100 million. The funding will be coming mostly from the team, but the Metropolitan Football Stadium District also approved $12 million for the project.

With a record $100M in upgrades, a new & improved @EmpowerField coming 🔜



“This demonstrates the deep commitment by the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group to immediately and continually provide the best possible experience for our fans."



Included in the upgrades is a gigantic new videoboard on the stadium's south side. It is slated to be 72 feet high and 225 feet wide and the Broncos say it will be the fourth largest single scoreboard in any NFL stadium.

Denver Broncos mascot Thunder, ridden by Ann Judge, leads players onto the field before a game against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High on Sept. 18. Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

The display of the stadium's other videoboards will also improved, as will the display of the ribbon boards.

The improvements will also include a new "all-inclusive hospitality space" on Level 0. The corridors and suites in the premium hospitality areas will also be renovated, as will the stadium's video control room. The team store will also be expanded.

Other areas of improvement will include Wi-Fi, concessions and the addition of two new elevators.

