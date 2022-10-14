Watch CBS News
Emotional welcome home for dad, daughter after returning home from deployment

It was a special welcome home ceremony for one dad at his daughter's preschool after he returned home from deployment overseas. Leland hugged his daughter who was full of smiles at the Primrose School of Centennial. 

He returned after 10 months of deployment and was greeted with a banner, smiling faces and a lot of hugs from his daughter who was excited to see him again. 

