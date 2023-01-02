19-year-old cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Security-Widefield area of El Paso County

Investigators want help from the public to learn about an unknown deadly hit-and-run suspect in El Paso County.

A 19-year-old man from Colorado Springs was hit and killed while riding a bicycle in the Security-Widefield area of the county on New Year's Eve, and his body was found the next morning on New Year's Day. Investigators are searching for the suspect driver and the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a 2015-17 black Ford Expedition.

According to the Colorado State Patrol press release, it's believed the victim was hit between 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 and sunrise on Jan. 1 near the intersection with Fontaine Boulevard and Metropolitan Street. It was just before 9:30 a.m. when CSP got the call about a body near the intersection, and the victim was found when troopers arrived at the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the Ford never stopped to help the 19-year-old and left the scene. It's possible the SUV has damage to the front passenger bumper, headlight and fog light.

via COLORADO STATE PATROL

There is no license plate or driver information currently known, and there are no pictures or footage of the vehicle available.

Anyone with information can contact Colorado State Patrol dispatch center in Pueblo at 719-544-2424; reference case #2B230002. You can remain anonymous.