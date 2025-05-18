Watch CBS News
Egg-Sized hail possible across Eastern Colorado Sunday

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Large Hail and Isolated Tornadoes Possible Sunday Across Eastern Colorado
Large Hail and Isolated Tornadoes Possible Sunday Across Eastern Colorado 02:49

Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected to develop Sunday afternoon and evening across portions of eastern Colorado. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including:

  • Large hail up to 2 inches in diameter

  • Isolated tornadoes

  • Wind gusts up to 70 mph

spc-day-1.png
CBS

Storms are expected to begin forming between 12 and 2 p.m. across the foothills and the Denver metro area. This initial development will tap into limited instability, which could still support a few strong storms with marginally severe hail. That includes areas like Denver and Boulder — now is a good time to prepare for hail.

co-futurecast-joeshort.png
CBS

As storms push east toward Denver International Airport and the I-76 corridor, they will encounter a more unstable atmosphere. This added storm fuel could lead to rapid intensification as storms move toward Fort Morgan and areas to the north and east.

123.png
CBS

The primary concern today is large hail, potentially up to the size of an egg. The main window for severe development will be between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Joe Ruch

