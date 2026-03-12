Eastbound lanes of Colorado's I-70 closed after semi tips over, high winds forecasted

The eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed in Golden on Thursday after a semi tipped over. Thursday was a First Alert Weather Day due to strong winds forecasted along Colorado's Front Range and other areas across the state.

A semi tipped over in the eastbound lanes of I-70 in Golden. CDOT

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure was in place at exit 259- Morrison Road.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the semi tipped over in the eastbound lanes of I-70. Jefferson County

Drivers were advised to take an alternate route with the detour as U.S. 40.

Video of the semi rollover along Highway 93.#cowx pic.twitter.com/d55Avtr5HO — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 12, 2026

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said another semi tipped over on Highway 93. Investigators said the semi was pulled over to the side of the road when it tipped over, likely due to strong winds.

When that semi tipped over, it struck a power pole on the side of the road.

ROAD CLOSURE 2:



Highway 93 is closed from Highway 72 to Highway 128 due to high winds. A semi on the side of the road has been blown over.#cowx pic.twitter.com/Il8TnMMhYr — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) March 12, 2026

Jeffco Sheriff posted a video of dust blowing where Highway 93 was closed from Highway 72 to Highway 128 due to high winds, near where a semi tipped over.

What caused the semi to tip is being investigated.