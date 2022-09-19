Police: East High School threat unfounded

Police have determined that the threat at East High School on Monday was unfounded. Students at East High School were evacuated on Monday afternoon and there was a large police presence at the school for a couple of hours during the investigation.

The Denver Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a report of a threat at the school which has more than 2,500 students as of the end of the school year in May.

The school was placed in lockdown about 2 p.m., shortly before the students were evacuated from the building.

Investigators initially confirmed that they were trying to determine whether the threat was unfounded.

ALERT: Large police presence in the area of East High School on a report a threat at the school. At this point, the threat has been unfounded -- no reports of injuries. This is an active scene. We will post updates to this thread as made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/C5u42jJ7tF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 19, 2022

Students were asked to leave everything behind and leave the school with their hands on their heads.

Copter4 flew over East High School after students were evacuated.

Parents and caregivers are urged to not come to the school to pick up their students. Reunification is at the baseball field and school administrators will work on a controlled release of their students from the gym.

.@DenverEastHS has reported an active shooter. There are no signs of an active shooter in the building & no injuries have been reported. Parents are asked to go to the large statue in City Park. We will continue to work w/ @DenverPolice to ensure the safety of staff & students — Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) September 19, 2022

The school informed parents that the campus was deemed safe and that school would be dismissed for the day at 3:24 p.m. Any students who drove or walked to school are free to leave.

Students can collect the belongings that they left behind at school on Tuesday.

Denver police confirmed that one person was arrested during the investigation. That person's arrest was not connected to the threat.

At Adams City High School in Commerce City, one student was arrested and the lockdown lifted on Monday afternoon after reports of a threat.

Also on Monday, there were threats with similar calls about the same time at Alamosa High School, Montrose High School, Delta High School and Cedaredge High School. A school threat in Colorado Springs was determined to be a swatting incident.