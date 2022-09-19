1 student arrested, handgun found at Adams City High School

One student was arrested after the lockdown was lifted at Adams City High School in Commerce City on Monday afternoon. Officers arrested a juvenile.

CBS

It began about 12:45 p.m. when staff at the high school, located at 7200 Quebec Parkway in Commerce City, received reports that a student was in possession of a firearm inside the school. School staff immediately notified law enforcement and the school was placed in lockdown.

The juvenile student was detained by school staff and officers from the police department. A handgun was recovered at the scene. No one was injured and no threats were made or received. An investigation into the incident is underway.

All after-school activities and regular dismissal continued as scheduled.

Adams City High School principal Chris Garcia sent out this statement, Please take this opportunity to speak with your student about the dangers of bringing a weapon of any kind to school, or even threatening to use a weapon. All weapons are strictly prohibited on school property with the exception of law enforcement professionals.

The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority. If anyone has any information or questions about these or other threats, please feel free to contact me, the CCPD, or Safe2Tell (877-542-7233).

Adams City High School said that all students were safe and accounted for.

CBS

In Denver, East High School students were evacuated after a threat was called into the school on Monday afternoon.

Also on Monday, there were threats with similar calls about the same time at Alamosa High School, Montrose High School, Delta High School and Cedaredge High School. A school threat in Colorado Springs was determined to be a swatting incident.