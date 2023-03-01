East High School student Luis Garcia dies weeks after shooting

After more than two weeks of fighting to survive a shooting, East High School student Luis Garcia died on Wednesday. Garcia, 16, was shot on Feb. 13.

The shooting forced the lockdown of students at East High School in Denver and the closure of the intersection of City Park Esplanade and 17th Avenue.

Police say someone shot from a car and into the car Garcia was in. The car has at least two bullet holes in the windshield.

Officers say they found the alleged suspects and their car, a white KIA Sportage about two hours after the shooting in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood. Two suspects were taken into custody and questioned.

An overturned car believed to the the white Kia Sportage used in the shooting of a Denver East student Monday lies overturned near the intersection of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Elmire Street. CBS

At the time, police believed the KIA was stolen.

The shooting has sparked a movement among students at the school to initiate a conversation with community leaders, school administration and police about safety and gun violence. A planned forum for Wednesday afternoon was postponed.