DPS superintendent commits to having an armed officer at each "comprehensive" high school

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marerro is planning to put armed officers at "each comprehensive high school." This comes after a student shot two deans at East High School on Wednesday morning.

That student has been identified as Austin Lyle, 17. He is described as a Black male, 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green hoodie.

Earlier on Wednesday during a news conference outside East High School, DPS Superintendent Alex Marerro said he was considering re-establishing some sort of police presence in schools after the Denver school board voted to remove school resource officers in June 2020.

On Wednesday afternoon, he sent a letter to the Denver School Board informing them of his decision to place the armed officers in comprehensive high schools. He also said that he is aware that this violates a clause within Denver Public Schools and said that he "can no longer stand on the sidelines" and is "willing to accept the consequences of my actions."