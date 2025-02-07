Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad releases 2025 summer season dates
The Highline Express will return for the 2025 summer season at the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad!
"Following a successful debut in 2024, the Highline Express returns this summer with an expanded schedule, offering a shorter, scenic roundtrip and the railroad's only evening excursion. Meanwhile, the railroad honors a century of K-36 steam engines, preserving the largest active collection of this historic locomotive class," American Heritage Railways officials said.
The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad takes visitors back in time with a breathtaking ride through canyons and the remote wilderness of the San Juan National Forest. The coal-fired, steam-powered locomotives use the same tracks miners, cowboys and settlers of the Old West used over a century ago.
The Summer Steam on the Cascade Canyon Express travels from the Durango Depot deep into wilderness that is inaccessible by roads. The trip along the Highline lasts just over five hours and offers incredible views of geological features and scenery. Summer excursions are available now, and the railroad strongly encourages advanced reservations as spaces fill up fast.