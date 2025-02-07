Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad releases 2025 summer season dates

The Highline Express will return for the 2025 summer season at the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad!

Durango, Colorado, USA - July 30, 2009: Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway steam engine rounding a curve on the side of a mountain pass north of Durango, Colorado, Engineer and conductor visible. W. Steve Shepard Jr. / Getty Images

"Following a successful debut in 2024, the Highline Express returns this summer with an expanded schedule, offering a shorter, scenic roundtrip and the railroad's only evening excursion. Meanwhile, the railroad honors a century of K-36 steam engines, preserving the largest active collection of this historic locomotive class," American Heritage Railways officials said.

The Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad Steam Engine travels along Animas River, Colorado Joseph Sohm www.visionsofamerica.com / Getty Images

The Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad takes visitors back in time with a breathtaking ride through canyons and the remote wilderness of the San Juan National Forest. The coal-fired, steam-powered locomotives use the same tracks miners, cowboys and settlers of the Old West used over a century ago.

Silverton, CO - 23 July 2017: A steam train of the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is prepared for departure from Silverton station. The railway route, originally opened in 1882 to transport silver and gold ore mined from the San Juan Mountains, is now a major tourist attraction. Erik Tham / Getty Images

The Summer Steam on the Cascade Canyon Express travels from the Durango Depot deep into wilderness that is inaccessible by roads. The trip along the Highline lasts just over five hours and offers incredible views of geological features and scenery. Summer excursions are available now, and the railroad strongly encourages advanced reservations as spaces fill up fast.