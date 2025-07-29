At Denver's Mexican Consulate, fears of family separation, deportations fuel surge in dual citizenship applications

Close ties between Colorado and Mexico have inspired the work of the Mexican Consulate in Denver for more than 130 years.

This year the consulate has shifted significant resources to meet a 400% increase in demand for Mexican passports by Mexican nationals seeking dual citizenship for their U.S.-born children.

"Right here in Zacatecas," said Fernando Gomez, pointing out the spot in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico that's home to their family's small ranch.

"Oh man it's beautiful," he adds.

The three Gomez brothers are from Rifle, Colorado. Their father founded and owns an oilfield services company. This day they're visiting the Mexican Consulate in Denver.

U.S. citizens, getting dual citizenship in Mexico.

It took their parents by surprise.

"I think it brings them great happiness because growing up we weren't really taught any different being more American or more Mexican. They'd just say, 'Be proud of who you are. Know your roots,'" said Jaime Gomez.

The Gomez's are part of a trend of steadily increasing demand for dual U.S.-Mexican citizenship. But the trend has surged in the last 6 months.

Most of the surge is driven by changes in U.S. immigration policy and the fear that families will be separated, according to the consulate.

"Now we have seen another jump of a very huge percentage," said Deputy Consul José Federico Bass-Villareal.

Mexican American families seeking citizenship for their U.S.-born children.

While the entire Gomez family are U.S. citizens, many mixed status families are also seeking dual citizenship -- out of fear they could be separated if some family members are deported.

"There is an impact, you cannot deny it, it's undeniable that there is an impact in the possibility of people being moved to Mexico or that they are deciding voluntarily to go back to Mexico before any other decision, administrative decision could happen," said Bass-Villareal.

"No, I follow it," said Fernando Gomez when asked if he follows or tunes out what is happening with immigration policies. "Pretty sad what's going on. I mean they're just trying to migrate over here for a better life. It's just hard."

The consulate hired additional staff to respond to the demand for Mexican passports.

"Plus the peculiar characteristics of this situation that we are living if you can say we have tripled the department to better serve our community," said Bass-Villareal.

Fernando Gomez envisions a future going back and forth between Colorado and Zacatecas.

"I'm just thinking about buying property and building my own house down there as well. I think it's just easier to open up a bank (account) and just send money and just be able to invest as well."

And, the Mexican Consulate says, it will continue to flex its resources to meet the needs and protect the rights of Mexican nationals.

To find out more about applying for dual Mexican citizenship, visit consulmex.sre.gob.mx/denver/