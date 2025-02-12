Drug Enforcement Administration says "Top Ten" arrests are now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody

The Drug Enforcement Administration is working with other federal agencies on immigration enforcement in Colorado. In the last 2.5 weeks, the DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division has made over 90 arrests. Some of the suspects were involved in trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, while others had committed violent offenses both in the U.S. and in their home countries.

The DEA provided a list of "Top Ten" arrested suspects who are now in ICE custody. They're from several countries including Honduras, Cuba, El Salvador and Venezuela.

Special Agent Jonathan Pullen with the DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division. CBS

Special Agent Jonathan Pullen with the DEA's Rocky Mountain Field Division provided an update on Operation Return to Sender. He says the collaborative effort with federal agencies has allowed the DEA and other agencies to make significant headway in their mission.

"There are worse people that we've arrested in the last two weeks than [the top ten], but we can't talk about them yet because they're active and ongoing investigations. Child sexual predators, major drug traffickers, weapons traffickers," Pullen said. "We're not just looking at one-offs or one person. What we're focusing on is taking out entire networks."

Pullen says the efforts are ongoing, and the work is far from over. The DEA is confident these operations are making a positive impact on public safety.

One of the top 10 suspects is accused of violent crimes at the troubled Edge at Lowry apartments in Aurora. Four of the top 10 suspects were detained in the operation at an Adams County nightclub in January.

The DEA seized a gun, a fake federal badge and large amounts of cash. The firearm is still being investigated by the ATF to determine if it has been involved in other criminal activities. One hundred thirty thousand fentanyl pills were also recovered. Pullen says that's equivalent to 65,000 deadly doses. Not all drug seizures could be shared with the public due to ongoing investigations.

The DEA says community cooperation has played a vital role in the success of these operations. Recently, the DEA has received an increase in tips from residents.

The DEA is looking for more outstanding warrants. They're aware these operations could be pushing suspects into the shadows. Early Wednesday, they conducted an operation in Bozeman, Montana, where five people were arrested, including Tren de Aragua members.

"There was probably an expectation that more people should have been arrested. We were looking for more TDA members than we did arrest, and I think they're nervous. They know we're coming, and we are coming," Pullen said.