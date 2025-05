Wiz Kid from CSU Spur talks about drought conditions in Colorado

Thursday's drought monitor in Colorado shows improvement for the Front Range, but many parts of the state haven't had as much rain, and drought conditions in those places continues to be a problem.

Areas to the northeast and to the west and southwest in the state have had far less moisture.