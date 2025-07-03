Drought deepens on Western Slope while Eastern Plains see rain relief

Tale of two Colorados: Rain in the east, drought and fire risk in the West

According to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 50% of Colorado is currently experiencing drought. The most severe conditions are concentrated on the Western Slope.

The root of the problem? A drier-than-normal winter, which delivered below-average snowpack combined with unusually warm temperatures, leaving the region parched and increasingly fire-prone.

As a result, Stage 1 fire restrictions have been implemented across large portions of western Colorado and the high country. These restrictions limit open burning, including campfires in non-designated areas, and prohibit fireworks and other activities that could spark a blaze. In Teller County, officials have issued an orange flag warning, signaling very high fire danger.

While the Western Slope dries out, other parts of the state are seeing relief. Storm systems last week dropped meaningful rainfall across Colorado's Eastern Plains, keeping conditions drought-free — a welcome development for anyone planning outdoor activities over the holiday weekend.

This sharp contrast paints a clear picture of the challenges ahead: while eastern Colorado enjoys the benefits of recent moisture, the west remains vulnerable to wildfires and worsening drought conditions.

As always, residents are encouraged to check local fire restrictions before lighting any campfires or using outdoor equipment that could spark flames.