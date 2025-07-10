Watch CBS News
Company shares how drone technology could help protect Colorado schools from active shooters

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Company shares how drone technology could help protect Colorado schools from active shooters
New drone technology could be used to help improve safety at Colorado schools and respond to active shooter threats.

drone-box-2-frame-0.jpg
Campus Guardian Angel drone containment unit. CBS

The company "Campus Guardian Angel" held a demonstration Thursday at Regis Jesuit High School to highlight the new technology, which uses drone technology to partner with law enforcement to confront active shooter threats. Officials said the goal is to locate potential threats more quickly.

breaking-glass-1-frame-206.jpg
Campus Guardian Angel drone smashes through classroom window. CBS

The president of Regis Jesuit High School, David Card, and others learned about how that technology can help protect their students and staff. The drones are not only capable of reaching a scene quickly, they can also break through windows and even fire projectiles at a suspect.

"It's amazing how quickly those drones move through the building. That's one of the challenges when you have something happening is to locate it quickly," said Card.

hitting-dummy-3-frame-57.jpg
Campus Guardian Angel drone fires at dummy suspect. CBS

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been three mass shootings in Colorado this year, resulting in 13 injuries and one death. One of those shootings took place near Mitchell High School in Colorado Springs last May. According to their database, the state has seen 108 school incidents since 2014.

School leaders said, for now, they just want to learn more about this technology.

