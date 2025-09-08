Drivers must carry physical driver's license in Colorado, cited if not on hand

Colorado State Patrol is reminding all drivers that they must carry their physical driver's license when driving behind the wheel.

This is according to Colorado State Law SB24-090: "The bill defines an electronic extension of a physical driver's license, minor driver's license, instruction permit, or identification card issued by the Department of Revenue that is approved by the department as an 'electronic identification credential.'"

Colorado.gov

Troopers say the digital app, My Colorado, can be used to show your license and registration, but you still have to carry a physical copy. A passport does count if law enforcement can see your physical ID.

Troopers say keeping your license accessible will help reduce roadside delays and help with road safety. Drivers who fail to show a physical driver's license may be charged with Refusal to Display a Driver's License. Troopers mention having a physical license on hand ensures a smoother and safer interaction during traffic stops. You cannot always rely on your phone.

myColorado Colorado.gov

"You do want to make sure that you are carrying that physical driver's license in case you were in a position where maybe your phone is not working, Trooper Gabriel Moltrer, Colorado State Patrol. "It could be dead, or if you were just in a crash, your phone is broken or cracked, and we can't access anything that's on the device."

Troopers say never leave your physical ID in your vehicle. Leave it in your wallet or purse and carry it with you at all times. If a thief breaks in, they now have your personal information and your address.