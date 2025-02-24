Watch CBS News
Colorado State Patrol investigating rollover crash in Boulder, driver injured

By Christa Swanson

Colorado State Patrol is investigating after a rollover crash pinned and injured a driver in Boulder.

According to the Mountain View Fire Rescue, a Tesla rolled multiple times into a field in the 6800 block of South Boulder Road Sunday. Fire rescue, along with the Louisville Fire Department, responded to the scene and found one person pinned inside the vehicle.

First responders managed to extricate the driver, who was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officials said they do not have an update on the condition of the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

