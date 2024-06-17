Driver crashes through gates at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, hits 2 planes

A driver in a pickup truck rammed the gates at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport on Monday, hitting two unoccupied planes, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

CBS News Colorado's helicopter flew over the scene on Monday morning. CBS

The driver of that truck, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and was the only person injured, according to the sheriff's office.

Pickup truck drove thru fence at Rocky Mountain Metro Airport, hitting two unoccupied planes. Driver of pickup was taken to a hospital, no one else injured. There is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public or anyone at the airport at this time.

It wasn't immediately clear if the crash was criminal in nature or an accident, but the sheriff's office, in a post on X, said, "there is no reason to believe there is a threat to the public or anyone at the airport at this time."

Photos posted by the sheriff's office show an entrance gate destroyed and those airplanes damaged, as well as a red pickup truck crashed into a guardrail at a nearby road.