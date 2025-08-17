Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denver near Quebec Street, police say

A man has been arrested and faces charges of vehicular homicide after Denver police say he struck a pedestrian, killing them, and driving away.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of North Quebec Street.

Sunday morning, Denver police say 49-year-old Calisto Ortega-Uribe was arrested. Investigators are now working to determine if he was under the influence when he allegedly struck the pedestrian.

That pedestrian has not yet been identified and police say the crash is still under investigation.

Court records were not immediately available for Ortega-Uribe on Sunday afternoon.