Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Denver near Quebec Street, police say

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

A man has been arrested and faces charges of vehicular homicide after Denver police say he struck a pedestrian, killing them, and driving away.

The crash was reported around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of North Quebec Street.

Sunday morning, Denver police say 49-year-old Calisto Ortega-Uribe was arrested. Investigators are now working to determine if he was under the influence when he allegedly struck the pedestrian.

That pedestrian has not yet been identified and police say the crash is still under investigation.

Court records were not immediately available for Ortega-Uribe on Sunday afternoon.

Austen Erblat

Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue