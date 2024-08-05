Demonstrators denied entry to Douglas County PrideFest in Colorado

Douglas County PrideFest 2024 was decidedly calmer than last year's event in Colorado.

"Everyone I've talked to has said the vibe is significantly more relaxed," said Anya Zavadil, president of Douglas County Pride.

In 2023, PrideFest had to deal with a number of different attacks. Someone vandalized the fairgrounds and several cars, writing the word "groomer."

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a suspect was never identified and that case was closed.

Protesters from the alt-right group "The Patriot Front" also chanted and held homophobic signs outside the venue, and another group of men stood and blocked the drag performance wearing shirts that said "Stand to Protect Children."

Since then, organizers have been preparing for this year, taking steps to protect an environment they say plays a critical role.

"Living in Douglas County is difficult for the LGBTQIA population and we really want to provide a safe space, one day where everybody can feel comfortable and loved and happy," said Zavadil.

While previous PrideFests took place at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock, with Douglas County Sheriff's deputies on the scene, this year PrideFest took place at Parker's Salisbury Equestrian Park and was secured by Parker police.

"Certainly, last year's events made a lot of people really uncomfortable and moving to a new location we hoped would make people feel comfortable to come again," said Zavadil.

This year, there were no instances of vandalism or protesters shouting homophobic slurs.

"That's something that we were prepared to face. Just in case, we had safety plans in place. But today I didn't notice anything. I noticed a lot of love and acceptance the minute I got here," said Nick Pazuchanics, performer in the "Flaggots" colorguard group.

However, a small group of people wearing shirts reading "You Are Loved" were denied entry to PrideFest. Organizers say they're the same group that stood and disrupted last year's drag show.

"We did deny entry to people who we knew had intention to disrupt the event. We did offer every single one of them a refund for that dollar ticket," said Zavadil.

That group denies any affiliation with "Able Shepherd," the tactical training organization whose founder, Jimmy Graham, organized last year's demonstration. Graham was not part of Sunday's demonstration.

Four people who refused to leave were cited by Parker Police for trespassing, but the demonstrators were otherwise peaceful.

"They weren't violent or anything. It's their opinion as well. Everybody has their own side of it, and as long as we're accepting of each other it will be a great place," said Pazuchanics.

"We really appreciate the Constitution in Douglas County and First Amendment freedom of speech," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon. "As the one elected official that is out in Douglas County, and proudly so, it was really important to just remind everyone that Douglas County is not only the healthiest and most prosperous in the state but a place that is inclusive and welcoming of everybody."

County Commissioner Abe Laydon attended PrideFest and spoke about the importance of finding common ground.

"I'm a person of faith, I'm a Republican, and I would say for all of our community members, regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, that chances are you probably have a son, daughter, aunt, uncle that is part of the LGBTQ community, and they're watching you and seeing whether you react with kindness and love," said Laydon.

Other than a brief lightning delay, attendees enjoyed PrideFest's performances and local vendors without disruption.

"Love each other, accept each other. We're all human and we all deserve to be on this earth and live a life that we pursue and love," said Pazuchanics.

This year's demonstrators declined an interview but did tell CBS Colorado they were there to stand up for children and that they believe the drag show should have age restrictions. PrideFest organizers say nothing about the drag show was sexual and the event is appropriate for all ages.

Those demonstrators also say the event was not inclusive because they were denied entry.