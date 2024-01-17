Douglas County invests in fire suppression helicopter, increases active months from 6 to 8

Douglas County is about 50% open space. Meaning communities nearby are especially vulnerable to wildfire. It's why the county is doubling down on one fire suppression resource that they're the only county in the state to have.

"Being able to address a dry area hard, heavy, and fast, seconds count," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon.

Douglas County's firefighting helicopter can respond to any part of the county within 15 minutes. It's a resource the county began contracting after the 2020 Chatridge 2 Fire burned nearly 500 acres.

"For each square mile in Douglas County there's about $100 million in property values," said Laydon.

The helicopter can transport over 300 gallons of water, and has a helitack team of 10. The helicopter also helps fight fires in neighboring communities like Jefferson County, with all costs for those flights being reimbursed.

"We have had 12 fires that people will never hear about because they got taken out hard, heavy, and fast, and a few of those were out of county," said Laydon.

Now, Douglas County is renewing the helicopter's contract and lengthening it from six to eight months. It could start flying as early as April if spring is dry this year.

"My goal is to get that aerial support throughout the entire year," said Laydon.

Laydon wants a climate-controlled hangar, so the helicopter can be used in the winter months, but other commissioners say year-round service and a special hangar are "extravagant" and a waste of taxpayer dollars.

"We're continuing to look at options. We wanna be careful with the citizens resources especially in a difficult year with property taxes," said Laydon.

The helicopter and team will cost Douglas County $2.75 million in the 2024 budget. That's an increase of over $166,000 more than last year.