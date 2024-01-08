Colorado canine rescue faces 9 charges, including failing to provide timely vet care

When Lauren Hemzacek met a German shepherd mix puppy in 2020, she fell in love.

"We had to have her," said Hemzacek.

Lauren Hemzacek

She adopted the puppy from Douglas County Canine Rescue and named her Lucy. But within a day of taking her home, Hemzacek noticed an infection by Lucy's eye.

"I tried to contact Douglas County Canine, was unable to get ahold of anybody," said Hemzacek.

After days of no response, Hemzacek took Lucy to a vet.

"They put her under, did the surgery, it had become an abscess which is a big pocket of bacterial fluid," said Hemzacek.

Hemzacek says Lucy was also emaciated and had worms.

"Unfortunately, it was an uphill battle. She ended up having three surgeries over the course of six months. I was debilitated, I felt like I couldn't leave the house. I was doing lots and lots of care to the wound daily, excruciating pain," said Hemzacek.

She says Douglas County Canine Rescue eventually responded, saying it would only cover care through its vet. But by then, she had already racked up bills.

"It was a huge burden. We were not planning on spending over $2,000 right away on her medical bills and adoption fee," said Hemzacek.

And despite further efforts to contact the rescue, Hemzacek says she never heard back again.

"The ending of my email said 'My biggest concern is that this is going to happen to other dogs,'" said Hemzacek.

In December 2023, the state's Pet Animal Care Program, under the Colorado Department of Agriculture, filed nine counts against Douglas County Canine Rescue, including failing to maintain and falsifying records, operating without a proper license and failing to provide timely veterinary care to dogs. The program wants the rescue's license to be revoked.

"I'm not surprised, but I'm sick that it's continued and potentially worsened for other people and other dogs," said Hemzacek, "it just solidifies things that felt wrong then."

Despite multiple emails, texts and calls, CBS Colorado never heard back from Douglas County Canine Rescue.

The Facebook page for the rescue lists an address that is simply a post office box. Hemzacek gave CBS Colorado another address from her adoption paperwork, but when a CBS Colorado crew came to check it out there was nothing to be found.

Three and a half years later, the only sign of Lucy's ordeal is a small scar next to her eye.

"She's great, she has not had a health concern since, she's very wild and energetic," Hemzacek said.

Hemzacek hopes other impacted dogs will heal, too, and that justice will run its course.

"I hope it doesn't happen again and I hope they held accountable," Hemzacek said.

A CBS Colorado investigation in 2017 found Douglas County Canine Rescue purchased 24 dogs from a puppy mill auction. In that case, the rescue says it wanted to make a difference in the lives of those dogs.

In this case, the Department of Agriculture says pet facilities are required to properly care for animals, and follow other regulations set forth by the Pet Animal Care and Facilities Act.