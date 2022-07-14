Aurora civil service upholds firing of former union president; Doug Wilkinson mocked department's diversity actions

Aurora's Civil Service Commission has upheld the February 2022 firing of Doug Wilkinson, who was president of the Aurora Police Association, for sending an email to association members mocking department diversity efforts.

In the controversial email obtained by CBS4, Wilkinson wrote, "... to match the 'diversity' of 'the community,' we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out." He called the diversity efforts, "... systematically sexist and racist. We already hire every minority that passes minimum requirements."

After CBS4 reported on the email, former APD Chief Vanessa Wilson fired Wilkinson saying his email violated the department's anti- harassment and discrimination policy.

Wilkinson appealed the firing, leading to the civil service commission ruling, which was posted Tuesday.

Wilkinson told CBS4 he now intends to file a lawsuit over his termination, indicating he believes his First Amendment rights were violated.

In the 12-page ruling, the civil service commission said that following Wilkinson's email, three Aurora officers, who were either women or minorities or both, filed complaints. Those officers told an investigator, Wilkinson's email, "... crossed a line they simply could not ignore."

They said Wilkinson's comments were, "... personally offensive, insulting and disrespectful ... They perpetuate unfounded negative stereotypes and reflect contempt for and hostility toward the majority of the City's citizens along with disdain for officers who are not part of the white male majority."

The complaining officers said they found Wilkinson's email, "racist and sexist."

Wilkinson said he didn't think his email was offensive and that his email contained "metaphorical" comments. He said he believed his thoughts were protected speech, which could not lead to discipline.

Aurora's HR investigator concluded Wilkinson's email was, "... hostile and denigrates minority officers by indicating that the standards were lowered to enable them to pass the entrance exams."

The investigator wrote that Wilkinson's email, "... interfered with the operation," of the Aurora Police Department at every level.

The civil service ruling also noted Wilkinson had a substantial disciplinary history, including four written reprimands, a 10-hour suspension and a 30-hour suspension.

In their ruling, the commissioners wrote, "The Commission intends to send a clear message that racist and sexist statements that divide the police force and community have no place in Aurora."

Wilkinson had been with the Aurora Police Department since 2002.

