Double fatal crash closes southbound lanes of I-25 in Douglas County

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A fatal crash closed the southbound lanes of I-25 between Ridge Gate Parkway and Castle Pines Parkway. Morning drivers faced huge back ups. Some drivers even turned around and drove the wrong way on the shoulder to try to get out of traffic. 

Colorado State Patrol says they closed the road to investigate a crash that killed two people. It happened at 2:15 a.m. One person was taken into custody on suspicion of driving while under the influence. Police have not released any names in this case, and have not said exactly how the crash happened. 

First published on October 8, 2022 / 6:17 PM

