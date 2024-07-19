Commemorative 5K creates life impacting connections in Colorado

In Colorado, there are about 1,300 people waiting for an organ transplant that will save their lives. Donor Alliance is the organization that coordinates those transplants. For 25-years, Donor Alliance has held a 5K run/walk to remember those who've made life saving organ donations, to celebrate those who've received a donation, and to honor those who are still waiting for a transplant.

Over the years, the Donor Dash has become a treasured event for many of its participants.

Melody Connett has been showing up for the last 18-years, as a volunteer, as a team captain, and as the mother of a donor. Her daughter, Jill, died when she was 24-years old in a car crash. Jill was an organ donor.

"I'm proud of her. She's a hero," Connett told CBS News Colorado.

In the midst of her grief, Connett started a walk team. She used a logo that Jill had drawn shortly before her death.

"This year, we have I think 62 people, but we tapped out one year at 156," Connett said of her team.

Year-after-year, friends and family show up to keep Jill's memory alive.

"The Donor Dash has a special place in my heart because it is, by accident at the Donor Dash several years ago, where I met my daughter, Jill's liver recipient," Connett said.

Carol received the gift of life from Jill. She showed up to the Donor Dash to honor Jill, and what wearing a picture of her. That is how she and Connett connected.

"It was wonderful to get to know somebody that's alive because of something my daughter did," Connett recounted.

Jill's legacy is the gift of continued life and good health. Connett honors that legacy every year at the Donor Dash.

"I am proud that Jill, when the time came, she had made the right decision to be a donor."

The Donor Dash is Sunday, July 21st at Washington Park in Denver. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. After the run, there is a program which includes inspirational speakers, and a ribbon ceremony.