Donations of new Teddy Bears bring comfort to children in medical crisis

CBS Colorado is teaming up with KOSI 101.1 and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children for the Teddy Bear Patrol. We're collecting new stuffed animals to give to children who are facing a medical crisis.

"It can really help lessen anxiety, make it feel more like home. And, it can help bridge the gap between kids and their healthcare providers, which builds trust," said Dr. Karen Woolf, ER Medical Director at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

The new stuffed animals that are collected during Teddy Bear Patrol are given to first responders and emergency teams. Then they are on-hand when a child is involved in an emergency situation, and can be given to the child to ease their fears.

"Any child who's coming to us with any kind of medical crisis can have a stuffed animal, whether they come in by ambulance or walk in with their family, whether they're injured or sick, anyone who needs a little comfort is welcome to one of these new stuffed animals," Woolf explained.

Any kind of new stuffy is welcome as part of the collection. There are donation bins Presbyterian/ST. Luke's Hospital, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Sky Ridge Medical Center, HealthOne Corporate Offices in the Denver Tech Center, and the CBS Colorado studio at 1044 Lincoln Street.

There will be a drive-up/drop-off donation event on Saturday, August 26th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Sometimes the smallest act of kindness can have the biggest impact.

"I've worked with kids for over 20-years. I've seen kids in all sorts of states, and the best thing we can do is just make them feel comfortable. And the more I can make them feel comfortable, the better I can treat them, and the more I can really reassure their parents that these kid are getting the best care possible," Woolf told CBS News Colorado.