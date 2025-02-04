Do you recognize this man? Police search for suspect wanted in Colorado shooting

Police in Aurora are searching for the suspect who shot an employee at the Panda Buffet on Sunday night. Investigators hope someone recognizes the gunman.

Police in Aurora are searching for a gunman who shot an employee at the Panda Buffet on Sunday night. Aurora Police

According to the Aurora Police Department, the suspect walked into the restaurant in the 12500 block of East Mississippi Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Investigators said after entering through a side door, the suspect pulled a handgun from his coat and fired at the victim.

A man was shot by a gunman while working inside Panda Buffet restaurant in Aurora on Sunday night. CBS

The restaurant was closing and there were no customers injured inside at the time of the shooting. Police officers performed lifesaving actions until medical responders arrived and the victim was rushed to the hospital. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Aurora police say a gunman walked into the Panda Buffet on Sunday night and shot an employee as the restaurant was closing. Aurora Police

The suspect is described as a Latino male, 5-foot-6, about 115 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a hood, black shoes with white soles, and a tan scarf covering his face. Investigators said he was last seen running from the shooting north on South Salem Street.

The suspect is described as a Latino male, 5-foot-6, about 115 pounds. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket with a hood, black shoes with white soles, and a tan scarf covering his face. Aurora Police

Anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect is asked to contact investigators through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.