Employee injured in shooting inside Panda Buffet restaurant in Aurora, police say

A man was shot by a gunman while working inside Panda Buffet restaurant in Aurora on Sunday night, police confirmed with CBS News Colorado.

According to Aurora Police Department, at least one suspected gunman entered the buffet at the plaza located at 12597 E Mississippi Avenue, east of Peoria Street. Inside, the suspect fired shots, and a victim who was working was hit by gunfire. The employee victim was being taken to the hospital to treat what are currently believed to be serious but non-life-threating injuries.

Police were originally called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, there was no longer a suspect at the buffet. They are currently looking for one person, who ran away from the buffet after the shooting took place.

The businesses hours show the buffet closes at 9 pm. on Tuesdays. So at least for now, it does not appear that patrons were dining when the shooting took place. But it remains unconfirmed by police.

Investigators are still working to learn what led to the cause of the shooting and were actively processing the scene late on Sunday night.