Do landlords in Denver have to provide AC at their properties?

Do Denver landlords have to provide AC at their properties?

As triple-digit temperatures broke records across Colorado Wednesday, it set a new high inside Jay Roller's Denver apartment. He told us that after two years of living downtown, this week was the hottest his apartment had ever been. When CBS Colorado went to interview Roller after 5 p.m., our thermometer still read near 90 degrees.

The thermometer read nearly 90 degrees inside the Denver apartment.

"We're all roasting here," Roller said, "Having to work the next day, you know, not being able to sleep because it's so hot. It's just, you know, it's been going on for too long."

Roller told us that his building's AC went out weeks ago, right around the time a new management company, Four Star Realty, took over. He hasn't seen anyone at the property since.

"I've called multiple times, emailed, and gone in person to their office," Roller said, "I managed to get a hold of one of them one time, and they said that they would have someone out here the next day, and still nothing. It's been over a week again."

But right now air conditioning is not a housing requirement in Denver. The Denver Department of Public Health & Environment said in a statement, "Air conditioning is not currently required in Denver's residential housing code. However, if air conditioning equipment is supplied by a landlord, DDPHE requires that it is safe and functional. If existing equipment is not working, we first encourage residents to alert their landlord. If the landlord does not take action, then folks can contact 311 to file a complaint and the DDPHE team will investigate."

"That should be a requirement," Roller said. "No AC and 100 degrees. I don't know if that's really warranting, like a safe environment to live in."

For now, Roller says he's living with open windows, personal coolers, and waiting for a call back.

"I haven't paid this month's rent yet, so I'm just gonna wait until something happens," Roller said, "They're not worried about maintenance. They're not worried about, you know, customer service at all."

CBS Colorado Your Reporter Sarah Horbacewicz reached out to Four Star Realty to ask about Roller's apartment, and what their protocol is for responding to resident concerns.

Four Star Realty & Property Management responded, "Thanks for reaching out. We encourage any affected residents to contact us directly through their online resident portal, to call us at 303-800-9594, or to submit a warranty of habitability issue woh@fourstarrealty.com. We remain committed to addressing any issues they may have."

Some tips from the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment on staying cool this summer include:

Drink more water than usual and don't wait until you're thirsty to drink

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Wear a hat outdoors.

Keep blinds and curtains closed to limit sun exposure.

Fans will not prevent heat-related illness in extreme heat, instead, take cool showers or baths to cool down

Don't use the stove or oven to cook—it will make you and your house hotter

Don't drink alcohol or beverages that contain caffeine

Limit your outdoor activity, especially during the middle of the day when the sun is hottest

Stay inside in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. Air conditioning is the number one way to protect yourself against heat-related illness. If your home is not air-conditioned, visit one of Denver's cooling stations or a public place with air conditioning.