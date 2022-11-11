Divided state school board adopts new social studies standards

A divided Colorado Board of Education has adopted revised standards for the teaching of social studies in public schools.

While agreeing unanimously to edits clarifying that Nazis were fascists and that all Colorado students should learn about the Sand Creek Massacre - there was little else the board made up of three Republicans and four Democrats could agree on.

CBS

Legislation passed in 2019 requires civics lessons to include the contributions of all of Colorado's ethnic groups and of people who identify as LGBTQ.

Before voting to adopt the full social studies standards for all grades, the board debated and voted on a series of amendments that were based on recommendations from the History, Culture, Social Contributions and Civil Government in Education Commission that was created by House Bill 19-1192.

That commission developed revisions to the standards, and after months of back and forth and thousands of submissions to public comment, the four Democrats on the board approved the standards that they say apply the spirit of the 2019 law, while the three Republicans voted against.

During public comment student Mikayla Leighton said, "By having a social studies standard that celebrates different cultures, we are taking one of the most important steps to create a safe school environment for minority students."

Board member Deborah Scheffel once again introduced a measure to adopt "American Birthright" standards, but the idea was voted down as it was last month.

Local school districts lead the selection of curriculum in Colorado, but they rely on standards set by the state to identify what students need to know at each grade level.

The board was required to review all of the standards for social studies this year as part of the state's review and revision of the Colorado Academic Standards. Additionally, House Bill 20-1336 required the board to adopt standards for Holocaust and genocide studies. Each school district and charter school has until July 1, 2023, to incorporate the standards for Holocaust and genocide studies into an existing course that is a condition of high school graduation.