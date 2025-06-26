Ditch the thirsty grass: 'Garden In A Box' helps Coloradans save water, beautify yards

As Colorado continues to battle drought and rising summer temperatures, more residents are looking for simple ways to cut back on water use - without sacrificing curb appeal. 'Garden In A Box', an innovative program from Boulder-based nonprofit Resource Central is helping homeowners trade in their thirsty tuft for vibrant, low-water landscapes.

Since 2003, Garden In A Box has made it easy for Coloradans to transform their yards into drought-tolerant oases. Each kit includes up to 29 perennial plants, chosen for their ability to thrive in Colorado's arid climate, along with a plant-by-number map and comprehensive care guide to take the guesswork out of planting.

"Replacing even a small patch of lawn with waterwise plants can make a big difference," said Rachel Staats, Marketing Director at Resource Central. "These gardens don't just save water - they attract pollinators, reduce maintenance, and add beautiful color to your yard."

While spring is traditionally considered planting season, Staats says late summer is quickly becoming the new favorite time to dig in. "The soil is warm, the air is cooler and it's also a more comfortable time to be outside for gardeners themselves."

According to Resource Central, homeowners who replace grass with Garden In A Box save an average of 5,000 gallons of water per year. Since the program's launch, more than 83,000 garden kits have been distributed, helping conserve an estimated 29 million gallons of water across Colorado.

Garden kits are available to order online now at ResourceCentral.org/Gardens, with pickup options in dozens of Colorado communities. Some municipalities even offer $25 discounts through partnerships with Resource Central.

The organization also runs other water-saving programs, including discounted lawn removal services, free sprinkler evaluations through "Slow the Flow," and online seminars for homeowners interested in waterwise landscaping.

Founded in 1976, Resource Central has helped over a million Coloradans conserve water, reduce waste, and live more sustainably.

"We're here to make conservation easy accessible," said Staats. "Whether you're a first-time gardener or just tired of mowing grass, there's never been a better time to plant something that gives back."

Ready to dig in? Visit ResourceCentral.org/Gardens to browse kits, check for local discounts, and find pickup location near you.