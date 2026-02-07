Discovery of body of Colorado man with felony warrants leads to 2 arrests in Clear Creek County

When Clear Creek County sheriff's deputies and Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents tried to arrest a man wanted for allegedly striking and dragging two law enforcement officers with his truck, they discovered the man's body, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Now, two people are facing charges — one in connection with the man's death and another with the original assault.

Aaron Family, 43, was wanted on a failure to appear warrant after he didn't show up for court last month. That case stems from an October run-in with a Clear Creek sheriff's sergeant and an Idaho Springs police officer, where Family allegedly struck both of them with his truck, dragging them after an alleged hit-and-run crash and hate crime in a Safeway parking lot earlier that day. The officer was seriously injured but has since recovered.

He was later arrested and released on a $200,000 bond, which his family posted.

Aaron Family Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Friday evening, Clear Creek deputies and CBI agents tried to locate Family at his home in the 400 block of Silver Lakes Drive in Dumont, about 6 miles west of Idaho Springs. When they went into the house, they found the body of a man who a family member later identified as Family. Investigators believe he died "many days ago, possibly prior to his Jan. 21 court date."

Two people in the house were arrested on Friday and now face the following charges:

Kenneth Walcott, 79, on suspicion of accessory to a crime – first-degree assault, a class 5 felony

Phyllis Hull, 79, Family's mother, on suspicion of concealing death, a class 1 misdemeanor

Kenneth Walcott, left, and Phyllis Hull Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

Neither has been formally charged, and court dates and attorney information were not available for either in court records.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office say Walcott's charge stems from his alleged role in Family's Oct. 18 alleged assault.