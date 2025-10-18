Authorities arrest man who allegedly struck Colorado police officer, two vehicles and fled

A man who reportedly struck a Colorado police officer and two vehicles before fleeing each scene was captured Saturday afternoon.

According to the Clear Creek Sheriff's Office, the suspect was involved in the first of three hit-and-runs around noon at the Safeway in Idaho Springs, where he hit a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

Authorities said they know who the suspect is, and as deputies headed to his home, they spotted him heading east on Dumont Road. A deputy and an Idaho Springs police officer stopped him and told him to exit the vehicle. They said the man refused and threw it in reverse, knocking over the officer as he drove backward to escape.

Officials said the officer was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be fine.

Clear Creek Sheriff's Office vehicle disabled in hit and run Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office

The man drove east on Dumont Road and headed east along Interstate 70, and a Clear Creek deputy soon located him driving in the right lane. When the deputy moved to try and stop him, officials said the man veered to the left, pushing the patrol vehicle into the center barrier and disabling it.

Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order for residences and businesses on Silver Lake Dr. in the Lawson and Dumont area around 3 p.m.

Fifteen minutes later, the man's vehicle struck stop sticks placed near Dumont Road and Stanley Road and crashed near the vacant church by Charlie's Place. He has been taken into custody.