Southern Colorado residential treatment center leaves children "unsafe and unheard," report says

Disability Law Colorado released a report this week on a residential treatment center in Cañon City it says has left the children in unsafe conditions.

The Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center is one of the state's few psychiatric residential facilities for children. An investigation into the facility was launched by DLC, a nonprofit organization that advocates for people with disabilities and monitors facilities that serve them. It interviewed nearly 50 children, as well as families, advocates and staff as part of its investigation.

"Among concerns we raised were the level of mental health services that the children there receive, staff treatment of children, high numbers of restraint and seclusion, education, and living conditions," DLC said. "Follow-up action that was anticipated to be completed by SPRTC included higher level of clinical treatment plan review, additional activities and a Youth Advisory Council, making changes to staff training, and implementing an intensive restraint reduction plan."

The DLC reported that staff frequently use excessive restraints on the children and, due to frequent therapist turnover, the children's mental healthcare is inconsistent. They also said the children live in substandard conditions similar to a correctional facility, including metal beds, dark rooms and raw or undercooked food.

Bedroom at Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center Disability Law Colorado

Children at the facility told investigators they have had fewer opportunities to offer feedback or participate in positive activities, leaving them feeling unheard. The Youth Advisory Council and recreation clubs have lapsed, the report states.

"The conclusion: instead of providing consistent care and support, Southern Peaks has left many children desperate to escape," investigators said.

They asserted that, over the last three years, there have been efforts to improve the conditions in the facility, but they have not been sustained.

"Specifically, SPRTC was close to being fully staffed with therapists and case managers during our September 2025 visit, and children expressed appreciation for having meaningful access to therapeutic services. We have also heard over the years that there are staff at SPRTC who are supportive and children trust them, and we want to commend those specific staff members for their focus on building relationships with children at SPRTC."

As of May 2025, DLC found that the rates of restraint and seclusion remain much higher than the Division of Youth Services, and some children interviewed had bruises they said were caused by restraints. Staff members told investigators they primarily use restraints to prevent the children from harming themselves or running away.

Southern Peaks Regional Treatment Center seclusion room Disability Law Colorado

Although therapeutic services have improved, the DLC said the facility has seen a cycle of ups and downs, and there has been an increase in reports of children who were hospitalized due to suicidal ideation or behaviors that sent them to other placements. Some children interviewed told investigators that some faked symptoms or attempted self-harm so they could go to another facility.

The report states that, according to Fremont County Assessor records, the SPRTC property is owned by The GEO Group, which operates multiple correctional and rehabilitation facilities, as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers. It was previously owned by Cornell Corrections, which was acquired by The GEO Group in 2010. SPRTC staff told DLC investigators the facility is not associated with The GEO Group or Cornell Corrections.

DLC said that since the facility is leased, SPRTC has limited control of the physical space and the grounds.