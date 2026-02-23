Neighbors in Colorado clash over Dillon Amphitheater's concerts; noise and length of shows concern some residents

A dispute is growing in Colorado's mountains over concert noise at the Dillon Amphitheater, where some nearby condo owners say shows are shaking their homes. Others say those concerns are being exaggerated so those residents can get their way.

CBS

Several residents who live near the Summit County waterfront venue told Dillon town leaders on Feb. 17's town council meeting that bass from certain concerts has rattled floors, walls and furniture.

"Our floor was vibrating, things on our walls were vibrating," said Beth, a Lake Cliffe Condominiums condo owner of 30 years. "We couldn't even watch TV in our own back bedroom."

Beth's husband Philip added concerts can last for hours and wants volume and bass levels lowered, as well as citing frustration over the "profane" style of music. He has also called for an independent sound engineer to evaluate the issue, considering the town of Dillon's plan to take measurements at this summer's concerts to make decisions on complaints. There is also a push from some residents to tighten restrictions on just how late into the night shows can last.

Other neighbors pushed back. Supporters of the Dillon Amphitheater urged council members to avoid stricter limits, arguing tighter restrictions could make it harder to attract touring artists.

CBS

Adam Kisiel, who has owned his condo at Lake Cliffe Condominiums for two years, said his family has had no problems during concert season. His young son is still able to make bedtime at 7 p.p., and his wife, who was in recovery from brain cancer, chose to spend time near the amphitheater even though she was especially sensitive to sound.

"We consider this venue here, Dillon, to have one of the strictest amphitheater curfews and restrictions around noise," Kisiel said. "The amphitheater is what's holding Dillon at a very, very high standard to keep developing in a way that makes sense for the community. This is a gem, and we need to protect it."

Zachary Spindler-Krage/The Denver Post via Getty Images

No changes have been approved at this time. Town officials said they will review sound data before deciding whether adjustments are needed.

Last year the venue featured artists from several different musical genres, including rock (Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Modest Mouse), reggae (Stephen Marley and Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley), country (Alison Krauss and Union Station) and rap (Cypress Hill).