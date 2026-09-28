Despite high cost of diesel, Food Bank of the Rockies must keep their trucks fueled to accomplish mission

Food Bank of the Rockies delivers food all over Colorado and part of Wyoming. To do that, they rely on a fleet of diesel trucks which right now is really affecting their bottom line.

Marcus Troyer is a semi-truck driver for Food Bank of the Rockies. He travels across two states dropping off much needed food for local food pantries which means he drives a lot.

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"Usually, anywhere from 500 to 1,000 miles on average," said Troyer. "Yesterday. I took the truck out to Grand Junction."

So now he's headed to a truck stop to top his rig off. He needs about three quarters of a tank of diesel and with prices these days he knows it's going to cost his employer a lot of money

"Whenever we go over here to fill up on today, it's just a lot," said Troyer.

President and CEO of the Food Bank of the Rockies Erin Pulling says the difference year to year is significant.

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"We're seeing between a 65% and a 75% increase just year over year," said Pulling. "It would cost us a year ago, about $700 to fill up one of our semis last week that's $1,200."

Pulling says they are spending an extra $50,000 a month on fuel, but they can't cut back because in this economy people are relying on them more than ever. So, they need to find more funding.

"We're depending more and more on the generosity of our community to contribute more money to fund these fuel price increases, because what we are committed to is continuing to increase the amount of food we're distributing," said Pulling.

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Friday Marcus put $550 worth of diesel in his truck -- and remember that's for just three quarters of a tank. He says while it's tough to see, they must keep their trucks fueled to accomplish their mission.

"I kind of feel like it's our bread and butter here, you know, it's what makes the Food Bank run in a lot of ways," said Troyer.

Pulling says if you want to help them, they really need financial donations right now no matter how big or small. Learn more about how to help at foodbankrockies.org.