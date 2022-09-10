Food Bank of the Rockies one of many Colorado nonprofits getting a boost from Xcel Energy Day of Service volunteers

Food Bank of the Rockies one of many Colorado nonprofits getting a boost from Xcel Energy Day of Ser

The inside of Food Bank of the Rockies was buzzing with volunteers assembling and filling boxes with food Saturday morning, all in an effort to help our communities thrive. Xcel Energy Day of Service is a commitment of thousands of hours of work across Colorado.



Day of Service projects entail a little bit of everything, from cleaning up local parks to packing the food boxes. They feed about 25,000 people.

"It's just about giving back, and being part of the community," said Hollie Velasquez Horvath, Xcel Energy Regional Vice President. "It started with a small group of employees that came together and over the last 12 years we've grown it."

CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of the event. Anchor Mekialaya White caught up with some coworkers who were hard at work at the food bank with other volunteers.

"It's so high energy out here. I'm sweating a little bit," said sports reporter and anchor Romi Bean. "It's a full assembly line. If you miss your station, I don't want to be the one to mess things up," she laughed.

Sports reporter and anchor Michael Spencer was also helping on the assembly line.

"Quality control," he said. "So, if the box is light, if it's missing some food, I see what's missing, I'm the last line of defense if you will. I'm the safety on the football field so to speak."

"Knowing that we're doing something that's going to help so many people on a cold day, it really warms your heart," Spencer added.

Xcel Energy Colorado's CEO Robert Kenney says it's an honor to give back.

"We are serving over 60 different organizations. We have about 1,500 volunteers. Last year we had about 1,900 doing 5,600 hours of service across Colorado," he said. "I feel very fortunate to be part of this community so it's really important that I do something to give back and be of service.

"Service is what really motivates me and really part of my purpose and what gets me up in the morning."

You can still get involved, as the event continues through Sunday. Click here to learn more and sign up.