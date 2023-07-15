Taylor Swift makes generous donation to Food Bank of The Rockies

The Food Bank of The Rockies got a huge surprise Friday when Taylor Swift made a generous donation just before her first show in the Mile-High City, "which will allow us to provide 75,000 meals in the community," said Aditi Desai, chief marketing officer for Food Bank of The Rockies.

CBS

She says they had no idea it was coming.

"We had heard that Taylor Swift has been giving to hunger relief organizations throughout the country during her eras tour," said Desai. "But we did not, you know, even think that we would be a recipient."

Food Bank of The Rockies

"When I found out, I was completely shocked. It's not every day you talk to, you know this singer, songwriter, famous person's team," she continued. "And so we were really excited."

It couldn't have come at a better time. There is more need right now than ever before.

"With the end of many COVID era relief measures, inflation still being high, we're seeing 40 to 60%. More people attend our mobile pantries than we have at this time last year," said Desai.

Food Bank of The Rockies

It's a gift those who dedicate their lives to feeding the hungry will never forget.

"Many of us at Food Bank of the Rockies. really love Taylor's music. And so, a lot of folks from the Food Bank were actually at the concert yesterday, and we'll be at the concert tonight, and we were so thrilled when we found out that she was donating a really generous gift to us, because it made us become even bigger Taylor Swift fans," said Desai.