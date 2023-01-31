Former Rockie Dexter Fowler announces retirement from Major League Baseball

After 14 seasons in the majors, Dexter Fowler is calling it a career.

Fowler spent six seasons in a Rockies uniform, from 2008 to 2013. He played in the All-Star Futures Game at Yankee Stadium during the 2008 season before his call-up in September of that year. On April 27, 2009, he tied a modern-day rookie record with five stolen bases against the Padres.

In 2010, Fowler led MLB in triples with 14.

In December 2013, The Rockies traded Fowler and cash to the Astros for pitcher Jordan Lyles and outfielder Brandon Barnes.

In January 2015, the Astros traded him to the Chicago Cubs. That next season, Fowler was voted into the All-Star Game and won a World Series.

Thank you to the fans.



Stay tuned for what’s next. pic.twitter.com/qZd84zge6Z — dexfowler.eth (@DexterFowler) January 31, 2023

He agreed to a five-year, $82 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels in February 2021. He was hurt early in the 2021 season and would not return to the team. In March 2022, he signed a minor league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays but requested his release after just three games.

ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 01: Dexter Fowler #25 of the Los Angeles Angels tosses the ball to a fan after catching the last out of an inning during the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Robert Beck/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Fowler retires with a career .259 batting average, 127 home runs, 517 RBI, and 149 stolen bases. He also won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics.