Despite few leads, Colorado jewelry store owners remain hopeful and grateful for community support after violent robbery

Denver police investigate if police activity at Texas motel is related to jewelry store robbery

A federal law enforcement operation at a Motel 6 in El Paso, Texas, may be linked to a Denver jewelry store armed robbery that occurred on Monday.

Authorities have not officially confirmed this connection to CBS News Colorado. However, the owners of the family-owned business Joyeria El Ruby, which was targeted in the jewelry store heist earlier in the week, believe this operation could lead to finding the eight suspects.

CBS News Colorado asked several law enforcement agencies to verify the news but said it's still an active investigation.

After receiving news from a source, the owners were hopeful and in better spirits as they reopened the store for the first time on Friday since the violent robbery.

"It is difficult, very difficult," shared Lidia Tena, part owner of Joyeria El Ruby, in Spanish.

Friday marked a significant day for Tena as she wore earrings for the first time since the attack.

"Now I have my earrings on and I feel much better," said Tena in Spanish.

For Tena, this is progress, as she recalls the last time she wore earrings was on Monday before thieves ripped them off as she fought for her life and livelihood.

Meanwhile, other thieves in the store were loading 10-14 karat gold jewelry into their duffel bags and stole over $2 million in merchandise.

Despite still feeling frightened and shaken, Tena remained positive.

"When my daughter called me with the news, I felt so much joy. I am happy to see that justice could be served," said Tena in Spanish.

On Thursday, KDBC, a CBS affiliate in El Paso, Texas, captured heavy law enforcement presence at a Motel 6, with officers in SWAT gear seen entering a room and leading a person out in handcuffs. The family believes this could be one of the suspects from the armed robbery.

"Police haven't told us anything, but seeing the news last night made us happy, and that's all we know right now," said Tena in Spanish.

Homeland Security Investigations is conducting the operation with the Denver Police Department and HSI Denver.

According to Denver Police, no one related to this incident is currently in custody, but they confirmed they are collaborating with Homeland Security Investigations on the case.

A couple of bouquets now decorate Tena's store counter, gifts from customers showing support.

"I want to thank everyone for the immense support and hugs... I feel very supported," said Tena gratefully in Spanish.