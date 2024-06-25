Police search for 8 suspects accused of stealing more than $2M in merchandise at Denver jewelry store

Eight armed men caused a nightmare of a scene at a Denver jewelry store, the store's owners say.

Joyerias El Ruby is a family-owned jewelry store on West 38th Avenue in Denver that's been around for 24 years.

On Monday afternoon, crooks got away with millions in merchandise, according to the store's owners.

Lidia Tena, one of the owners, said it was a traumatic experience she wouldn't wish on anyone.

They're hoping that, by sharing their story, these men get caught soon.

Surveillance video shows the thieves bare-faced grabbing loads of 10- to 14-karat gold necklaces and shoving them into duffel bags.

"I think they stole more than $2.5 million, which all did not belong to us," said Myrna, part owner and store manager, who chose not to give her last name due to privacy concerns.

Her mom, another owner of the store, Lidia Tena and her niece were fighting for their lives trying to pull down the alarm bell.

That's when thieves began to hit them, causing multiple head injuries. Tena said she now has six stitches on her scalp from the trauma caused by the thieves hitting her head.

"They pulled my ponytail and threw me to the floor and they hit my head," Tena said in Spanish.

Police are now asking the public to help identify the eight suspects, all of whom are reportedly Hispanic men in their 20s.

"They came and were prepared to do anything," said Myrna. "Definitely feels like an organized crime."

It all began Monday afternoon when one man in a black Nike sweatshirt with sunglasses on his head was buzzed into the business.

The entryway is surrounded by security doors that look similar to a jail cell.

Employees thought he was interested in buying jewelry and said they had seen someone like him before stopping by their store to purchase gold.

Minutes later, more men stormed into the business, eventually pointing guns at customers and employees.

"I think they had been keeping an eye out and I think they knew exactly what they were doing," said Myrna.

As the nightmare unfolded in front of their eyes, Myrna rushed to save her 18-month-old baby and 13-year-old daughter, who were in the store at the time of the armed robbery.

"I can't even imagine what it is like to be 13 years old and to see a gun pointed at you," said Myrna.

Employees and customers stood in fear. Myrna says it all happened in a matter of three minutes.

"Just looking at the video and how everything happened so quickly, it's just a very scary thought, it could've been our last day," Myrna said.

Though there were no serious injuries, the emotional, financial and mental toll this has taken on the family is beyond the physical.

"It's just a very difficult time for our family right now," said Myrna.

Denver police say the case is under investigation and there are no updates as of Tuesday night.

That family says it's going to be hard for them to replace what's been stolen and insurance can only cover so much.

