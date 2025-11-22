Deputies rescue older Colorado woman who fell, became trapped on roof

Deputies came to the rescue earlier this week when an older Colorado woman fell and became trapped on the roof of a host home for patients with dementia and Alzheimer's.

Arapahoe County deputies were called to the scene in the 6500 block of S. Lisbon Street on Thursday to find the 69-year-old woman lying on her back with her legs dangling over the edge of the roof. She was bracing herself on the gutter as two caretakers on ladders, afraid she would fall, held her in place.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office

Deputies climbed onto the roof and pulled her back from the edge before helping her back inside through a nearby window. Authorities said the caretakers were hanging Christmas lights when the woman opened the second-story window and walked out onto the roof, where she slipped and fell.

The sheriff's department said the woman was not injured.